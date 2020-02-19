Sachin scoops award

BERLIN, Germany: Sachin Tendulkar’s moving speech after winning Laureus Award Sachin Tendulkar’s 2011 World Cup-winning moment was voted the Laureus Sporting Moment of 2000-2020 on Monday.

The India cricketer came up with an inspiring speech in which he recalled his earliest meetings with Nelson Mandela. Tendulkar said he was honoured to represent his country once again, this time at the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards.

Tendulkar won the Laureus Sporting Moment of the last 2 decades for his World Cup-winning moment. Titled ‘Carried on the Shoulders of Nation’, the moment wherein his teammates carried him on their shoulders after the historic triumph in Mumbai in 2011 got the maximum number of votes to emerge the winner. Recalling the 2011 World Cup-winning moment, Sachin said he was lifting the trophy merely on behalf of his countrymen in Mumbai and it was the ‘proudest moment of his life’. Speaking after collecting the trophy from former Australia captain Steve Waugh at the Laureus Awards, Tendulkar said: “To be holding this trophy, I would like to thank the Laureus Academy members for giving this memory to me. I think it is really special. Also, the people who voted and felt that the moment we saw on screen was worth voting for.”