Man’s body found hanging from tree

The Gulshan-e-Maymar police on Tuesday found the body of a man hanging from a tree near the Super Highway.

Rescuers reached the scene and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where the deceased was identified as 26-year-old Nadeem, son of Azeem. The police said the man was a resident of Essa Goth and had gone missing after he had left home on February 15.

The victim’s father had lodged a complaint about his disappearance at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station, stating that his son was mentally disabled. The police suspected that the victim might have committed suicide; however, they were investigating the incident from different angles.