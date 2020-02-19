Man’s body found hanging from tree

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Gulshan-e-Maymar police on Tuesday found the body of a man hanging from a tree near the Super Highway.
Rescuers reached the scene and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where the deceased was identified as 26-year-old Nadeem, son of Azeem. The police said the man was a resident of Essa Goth and had gone missing after he had left home on February 15.
The victim’s father had lodged a complaint about his disappearance at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station, stating that his son was mentally disabled. The police suspected that the victim might have committed suicide; however, they were investigating the incident from different angles.
