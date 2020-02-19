Journalist’s murder

Replying to a question about the murder of journalist Aziz Memon in Mehrabpur, the CM said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) opponents have been levelling baseless and shameful allegations, adding that the party was also grieving over the incident.

“The PPP believes in the freedom of expression and we always respect criticism and have always fought for the rights and respect of journalists,” he said. He added that he has ordered an impartial inquiry into the brutal murder of the senior journalist and his killers will be brought to book.

The chief executive condemned Memon’s murder and offered his condolences to the journalist’s grieving family and with the team of the news channel he was associated with.