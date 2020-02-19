close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Gas leak

Eight people have died in the Kemari area of Karachi from inhaling poisonous gas. The cause of the spread of the poisonous gas is still unknown, though a leakage from a ship docked in the west wharf area has been suspected. Hence, the question is: who is responsible for the recent deaths and which neighbourhoods are still at risk?

The loss of innocent lives is heart wrenching and must be investigated. The government must investigate if there was any negligence on the part of the local authorities and the families of the deceased must be compensated and apologized to.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

