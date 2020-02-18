Tunisian Jabeur nullifies Riske with Dubai opening win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Ons Jabeur beat Alison Riske 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3 on Monday at the Dubai Championships to earn a secondround date with top seed Simona Halep. The Tunisian who trains in Dubai was encouraged by football-level support from flag-waving Tunisian fans.
“I’m so grateful for the crowd, they really gave me energy. It feels like home here,” said Jabeur. “Alison is tough, she made me run everywhere, I was down in the second set but got it back in the third,” added the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final last month at the Australian Open.
Jabeur lost the first eight points and missed a pair of set points in the 10th game before it went into a tiebreaker. She led 5-0 in the decider and took the set on her fourth opportunity. But the momentum shifted in the second set, with Riske taking a 5-0 lead before a Jabeur took a medical time out for blisters. Barbora Strycova turned a corner after a poor start this season as she defeated US teenager Amanda Anisimova 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 6-4, winning only her second match of 2020. The 18-year-old Anisimova managed 43 winners but was weighed down by 67 unforced errors in a struggle lasting just over two-and-ahalf hours. “It wasn’t really a great match from both sides, the balls were flying everywhere, it was a struggle to keep them on the court,” the 33-year-old Dubai-based Strycova said. “But I got through the match and I’m happy to be in the second round,” the 2016 finalist said of a contest played in the heat of a desert day. “I like to compete and have the feeling of winning matches,” added the 2019 Wimbledon semi-finalist. Strycova ended with 23 winners and 43 unforced errors and swept five of the last six games to advance.
