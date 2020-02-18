close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
Obaid Abrar Khan
February 18, 2020

IHC holds recommendation to suspend MCI mayor

National

Obaid Abrar Khan
February 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a stay order on recommendation to suspend the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Mauor, Sheikh Anser Aziz and sought reply from the special assistant to prime minister on CDA.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the Islamabad High court conducted the hearing on petition filed by Sheikh Anser Aziz against the implementation of Local Government Commission (LGC)’s recommendations to remove him as Mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad.

