ECP body scrutinises PTI foreign funding details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s scrutiny committee met for its 55th session on Monday here in relation to scrutiny of the PTI foreign funding details.

Sources privy to the meeting, said that evidence surfaced during the meeting that could further jeopardize the PTI’s position in the long-continuing foreign funding case. They claimed that potentially damning evidence was shred in detail during the proceedings of the committee.

The petitioner Akbar S Babar’s lawyer Ahmad Hassan read out in detail that the PTI special audit, which was authorized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan back in March 2013, was conducted at the behest of Babar.

And, PTI and its chairman himself had repeatedly claimed in public as well as before the Election Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad High Court and now the Supreme Court that Babar was expelled from the party in September 2011 and he had nothing to do with the party ever since.

Babar had filed the foreign funding case in the Election Commission way back in November 2014, alleging irregularities and corruption in the foreign funding of the party, which PTI has been denying outright. He urged the Election Commission to requisition all the funding record from the scrutiny committee and hold hearing on daily basis on the case.