Subhan enters 2nd round of ITF junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Local player Subhan Bin Salik edged out Ook Aoi (JPN) in three sets to move into the second round of the Tajammul/Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Junior Tennis Championship here at the PTF Complex on the opening day Monday.

Subhan rallied back to beat Ook 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. In the first set, score went up to 4-4 as both players held their respective serves. Ook won the first set 6-4 by breaking 10th game of Subhan in which he also hit one double fault. In the second set, Subhan took 5-1 lead by breaking first and third game of Ook.

Japanese player fought back and reduced the lead. Subhan went on to win the second set 6-4 by holding his own serve with the help of rasping ace.

In the final set, Subhan again built up 3-1 lead by breaking first game of Ook in which he made three double faults. Pakistan leading junior went on to win the set 6-3 by breaking last game of his opponent. The match lasted for one hour and 30 minutes.

Fourth seed Ahmed Kamil (Pakistan) struggled to beat Agha Raahim (UK) 6-4, 6-4 in a well-contested match. Kerem Ozlale (TUR) made the first upset in the tournament when he eliminated 7th seed Zalan Khan (Pakistan) 6-3, 7-5.

Results: Boys’ singles (first round): Chun Tang (Tpe) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman (Pak) 6-2, 6-0; Birtan Duran (Tur) bt Bilal Asim (Pak) 6-3, 6-1; Souta Oomura (Jpn) bt Sami Zeb Khan (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Nikita Bortnichek (Rus) bt Kuan Chang Huang (Tpe) 6-2, 6-3; Ahmed Kamil (Pak) bt Agha Raahim (Gbr) 6-4, 6-1; Emir Toglukdemir (Tur) bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-1, 6-3; Aryan Giri (Nep) bt Araiz Malik (Pak) 6-2, 6-3; Qwyn Quittner (Aus) bt Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (Hkg) 6-0, 6-0; Kerem Ozlale (Tur) bt Zalan Khan (Pak) 6-3, 7-5; Tuna Nergizoglu (Tur) bt Abdullah Ahmed (Gbr) 6-0, 6-0; IustinBelea (Rou) bt Farman Shakeel (Pak) 6-1, 6-3, Subhan Bin Salik (Pak) bt Ook Aoi (Jpn) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Abdullah (Pak) bt Min-Hung Kao (Tpe) 6-2, 6-3.