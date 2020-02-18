close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
February 18, 2020

13 power pilferers booked

Peshawar

A
APP
February 18, 2020

SARGODHA: The Fesco task force has caught 13 people involved in electricity theft across the district. Police said on Monday Fesco Tack force conducted raids at village Johar Colony, Adil Park, Moza Khishkan, Millat Abad and others areas red handed caught another 13 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

