13 power pilferers booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: The Fesco task force has caught 13 people involved in electricity theft across the district. Police said on Monday Fesco Tack force conducted raids at village Johar Colony, Adil Park, Moza Khishkan, Millat Abad and others areas red handed caught another 13 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.
SARGODHA: The Fesco task force has caught 13 people involved in electricity theft across the district. Police said on Monday Fesco Tack force conducted raids at village Johar Colony, Adil Park, Moza Khishkan, Millat Abad and others areas red handed caught another 13 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.