ACLC arrests car-lifters gang

Islamabad:Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police busted four members of an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five cars worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.

Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali, ASIs Waheed, Manzoor, Gulzar along with other officials. This team achieved a success and apprehended four members of an inter-provincial gang including a car receiver.

The gangsters have been identified as Zulfqar s/o Gul Wali, resident of Wapda Colony, Peshawar, Sajjad Khan s/o Said Rasool, resident of Peshawar, Abdul Sattar s/o Sher Muhammad resident of District Attock Fahad Khan constable in ETO office Abbottabad and recovered five cars worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and sold in districts KP. Separate cases have been registered in Ramana Islamabad, Sadiqa Abad Rawalpindi, Haidery Market, Karachi and Ravi Road, Lahore police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC police team. DIG directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car/motorbike lifting incidents.