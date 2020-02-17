PIMS invites applications for house job

Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the federal capital's largest government hospital, has invited applications for house job from fresh medical and dental graduates.

According to PIMS, some paid slots are available for one-year house job for the 2020-21 session with effect from April 1, 2020. The fresh graduates with MBBS/BDS degrees or those registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council are eligible to apply.

However, preference for house job will be given to graduates of public sector medical and dental colleges.

The applicants, who have already completed or are doing house job, or don't produce the provisional PMDC registration certificate, are not eligible to apply for house job.