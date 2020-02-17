close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
Obituary

World

 
ISLAMABAD: Attiya Qutub, President All Pakistan-China Friendship Association, wife of Ayub Qutub, former coordinator, National Conservation Strategy, and daughter of late Mumtaz Ali, former Ambassador of Pakistan to China, died here Sunday evening. She was 67 and suffering from diabetes. The time and venue of her funeral will be announced today (Monday).

