Cyber security

In November last year the FIA’s cybercrime director revealed that customers’ data was stolen from several Pakistani banks in a security breach. This admission made it quite clear that the security systems of our banks are in dire need of an upgrade. Insofar as e-commerce has made great strides in the recent years our financial and other personal data has become more vulnerable to cyber criminals. Pakistan is lacking in an official national policy on cyber security management. Unfortunately, government officials have utterly neglected this issue. Additionally, there is never a sustained discussion on the subject.

One wonders if our government is even aware of the growing threat of cybercrime and the damage this can do, not just to ordinary citizens but our national security as well .To counter cybercrime, government should address the threat publicly so as to spread awareness among the public. Moreover, Pakistan has a large and talented pool of IT specialists, which our law-enforcement agencies should fully utilize to track down cyber criminals and develop systems that prevent such crimes.

Calimullah Khoso

Kashmore