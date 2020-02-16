NAB recovers Rs178b during its incumbent chief tenure: report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have recovered Rs178 billion so far from the corrupt elements during the tenure of incumbent NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal according to a NAB report.

The report stated that it had already disposed of a total of 46,123 complaints from out of 51,591 received during 2019 while action was being taken to dispose of remaining 13,299 complaints.

NAB had authorised 1,464 complaint verifications, out of which 1,362 complaint verifications have been completed, while investigations of 770 complaint verifications were being continued right now.

It had approved 574 inquiries, completed 658 inquiries and investigations were continued against 859 remaining inquiries as per law during 2019. Likewise, NAB had authorised 221 investigations in 2019 out of which 217 investigations had been taken to logical conclusion, and 335 investigations were being continued as per law.

NAB had filed 101 corruption references in different accountability courts from out of 179 mega corruption references, while 46 references have been taken to logical conclusion. Right now from out of 179 mega corruption references, 13 inquiries and 19 investigations are under process.

A total of 1,275 corruption references involving Rs943 billion are at different stages of hearing in 25 accountability courts. The Bureau has received over 30,000 applications from the affectees of Mudarba and Mukharika scandals, and it has so far arrested 45 persons besides filing 28 references in different accountability courts.

NAB has established complaint cells in all its regional offices for promptly registering and resolving people’s complaints. Moreover, it has also started comprehensive grading system for monitoring and evaluating the performance of NAB’s officers. NAB has established over 50,000-character building societies across the country universities and colleges.

The NAB Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is committed to eradicating corruption in all its manifestations and forms with iron hands. NAB investigation and prosecutors are being provided trainings in order to enhance their abilities so that they will vigorously pursue corruption cases in respected accountability courts which are trial courts as per law.

He said that NAB is absolutely committed for zero tolerance and 100 percent development in order to make Pakistan corruption free.