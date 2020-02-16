Nawaz’s mother leaves for London

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Akhtar left for London on Saturday to visit her ailing son. She was accompanied by her daughter Kausar and son-in-law Yousaf. “Despite being advised not to travel, 90-year-old Shamim is travelling to London to see her son during his treatment,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb informed through social media on Saturday. The fact that Nawaz Sharif’s mother is unwell and was therefore advised against travelling to London, but she insisted to go despite difficulty to be there with her son during his treatment, especially for his cardiac intervention. Begum Shamim was compelled to take this decision despite her health concern after the federal government refused to allow Maryam Nawaz from travelling abroad to be with her father during his treatment. Shahbaz Sharif had earlier informed that the procedure required for Nawaz’s treatment had to be changed twice because Maryam, who wanted to be with her father at that time, was not allowed to come from Pakistan.