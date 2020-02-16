KP reports four more polio cases

PESHAWAR: The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Saturday confirmed five more polio cases, four of them alone from Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With the latest five cases, the number of polio cases has reached 17 in 2020. A 22-month old boy was diagnosed with polio in Ghundo Hassan Khel. As per his record, he could not get any polio vaccine. In Kotka Arab Khan union council of Lakki Marwat, the polio virus paralysed for life a 18-month old girl. The girl is stated to have received no polio vaccine allegedly due to refusal of the family. And also in Lakki Marwat district, 17-month old boy was diagnosed with polio in Bakhmal Ahmadzai union council of Sara-e- Naurang Tehsil. The fourth chid diagnosed with polio virus in Abba Khel union council of Lakki Marwat district is 11 month old girl. According to officials, all the four children belong to poor family and none of them were given polio vaccine.