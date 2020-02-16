Tauseef cricket

LAHORE: The 16 prominent Clubs to feature in 24th Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship 2020 has been finalised.

Initial round will be played on knockout system while final round i.e (Semifinalist Clubs) will be played on League basis. Every innings will consist of 40 Overs and 18 points. Every club will play 3 matches. The 18 points distribution 4 points batting and 4 points bowling while Winning points of the match is 10.

Due to rain or other problem 10 points equally divided. Without Club identification no player will play match of the tournament. As per tournament rule there should be one player up tp 40 years age, One U-19 player while remaining should be up to 35 years of age in playing side.

The participated Clubs are: 1 - Apallo Club, 2 - Ludihana Gym, 3 - Shahfaisal Club, 4 - Cricket Center, 5 - Tauseef Club, 6 - Ghalib Gym, 7 - Model Town Club, 8 - Model Town Greens, 9 - Young Lucky Star, 10 - Township Whites, 11 - New Iteefaq Club, 12 - Servis Club, 13 - Golden Stars, 14 - Stags Club, 15 - Khizra Club and 16 - Shining Club.