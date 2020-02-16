close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
February 16, 2020

Death anniversary of Mirza Ghalib

Lahore

 
Islamabad : The 151st death anniversary of classical Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib was observed on Saturday.

Ghalib wrote hundreds of Ghazals during his life, which have since been interpreted and sung in many different ways, radio report.

Mirza Ghalib was considered one of the most popular and influential poets of the Urdu language in South Asia. He died on this day at the age of 71 in New Delhi in 1869.

