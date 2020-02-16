close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
February 16, 2020

Early warning

Newspost

 
February 16, 2020

This refers to the editorial ‘BRT blunders’ (Feb 13, 2020). The inordinate delay in the completion of this project seems to be a blessing in disguise. As suggested in the editorial, the serious flaws in the design of the project should be rectified so as to avoid jeopardizing human lives and colossal financial losses.

Luckily the audit report has given a timely wake-up call beforehand. It is mandatory to adhere to international standards in execution of such mega projects to ensure cost-effectiveness and safety, as is rightly asserted in the editorial.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

