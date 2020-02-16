NUST inks MoU with Turkish Aerospace Industries

Islamabad : National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Islamabad and the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the areas of collaboration, including student & faculty exchange, joint research, and intellectual property training leading to technology transfer.

The MoU was signed on Friday during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s HouseLt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman, (r), Rector NUST, and Prof Dr Temil Kotil, President TAI, signed the MoU on behalf of NUST and TAI respectively.

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, were present on the occasion.

Other dignitaries included Federal Minister for Science & Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, prominent functionaries of the Government of Pakistan, and a good number of Turkish industrialists who are accompanying the Turkish President on his visit. The MoU entails a multi-strand engagement between NUST and TAI, the latter being an industrial giant in the Defence Aviation sector.

It may be highlighted that TAI has already established its Pakistan Office at National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan at NUST.