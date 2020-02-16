close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
February 16, 2020

Valentine’s Day

Newspost

 
February 16, 2020

Throughout the world February 14 is celebrated as the day of love. According to some theories Valentine’s Day was first celebrated in around 270 A.D to commemorate the martyrdom of Saint Valentine who helped Christians escape from Roman prisons. Although, different stories are told about the origins of this day, in recent times the day is remembered for love and affection.

People exchange flowers and gifts with their loved ones. In the spirit of this day of caring we should also send gifts to the less fortunate and include them in our celebrations.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

