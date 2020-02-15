Police arrest swindler

Islamabad : The Industrial Area police has busted a criminal and recovered swindled national and International currency worth Rs7 million of a house owner, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The criminal was a driver in a house who steals the money by pretending that the house had been set on fire, he added.

According to details, a citizen namely Muhammad Afzal s/o Chaudhry Allah Ditta resident of sector I-8, reported to police that his family had gone to Sargodha on February 8 and his driver namely Nayar Iqbal came to Masjid (where he went to offer Fajar prayer) and told him that fire erupted in his house.

He rushed to the scene and calls the police and fire brigade where they found that a bag with amount of Pakistani and Saudi currency worth Rs7 million was missing.

On his complaint, Industrial Area police took immediate action and registered a case against unknown thief.

SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh took serious notice of the case and constituted special police team under supervision of ASP Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha along with SHO Industrial Area Muhammad Ashraf Rana, Inspector Mubarak Ali, ASI Muhammad Ramzan and others who work hard and succeeded to accomplish the task.

SP (Industrial Area) said that on the special orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed, he had constituted special police teams to curb the crime from his zone and for safety and security of citizens.

Zubair Ahmad Shaikh requested the citizens to submit all documents of servants hired for their houses. Mostly citizens have lost their precious due to this reason.

IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operation) have appreciated this performance of Industrial Area police team and announced cash rewards and certificates for them.