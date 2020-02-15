close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

Pak-Saudi joint military exercise begins

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The two week-long Joint Exercise “Al-Samsaam Vii” between the Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army troops commenced at Hafr al Batin, Saudi Arabia. Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces, Northern Region, Major General Saleh bin Ahmed Al Zehrani was chief guest at the opening ceremony.

The Exercise will focus on counter terrorism operations, including cordon and search operations, combat patrols and dealing with IEDs. Exercise “Al-Samsaam Vii” is a series of ongoing bilateral military exercises between the Saudi Forces and Pakistan PBC.

