Police kill attacker after inmate’s murder in Mardan

MARDAN: The police shot dead an attacker in a brief encounter after the latter killed another man on the road near courts here on Friday.

Soon after the incident, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan rushed to the crime scene and told reporters that the police brought an inmate, Adnan, for a court hearing and on way back from the court, an armed attacker fired at Adnan and the police party. Adnan died on the spot but the attacker’s firing led to an encounter in which the police killed the attacker. Later, the district police chief announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the policemen who fought the attacker while saving the lives of other citizens.

Later on, SP Operations Mushtaq Khan also addressed a press conference, saying that the police were taking accused Adnan after presenting him in the court of additional sessions judge (ASJ) Mufti Faryal Zia when the armed attacked opened firing near Khazana Building. He said Adnan died on the spot while the attacker also fired at the police while fleeing the spot and in retaliation, the police killed the gunman.