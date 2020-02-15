Our all-out support to Pakistan on Kashmir, FATF: Erdogan

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo an Friday reiterated his country’s categorical support to Pakistan on all the issues particularly Kashmir and its greylisting by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“We will stick to our stance on the resolution of outstanding Kashmir dispute through dialogue and peaceful means on the basis of justice and will also back the friendly country at the FATF,” he said in his fourth address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

“Kashmiri brothers have been living under difficult circumstances over the years, but the recent unilateral steps of India have added to their woes and the situation there has become alarming. Depriving Kashmiris of their freedom and usurping their rights is not in anybody's interest,” he said.

“We once again demonstrated our country's sensitivity in this matter by defending Kashmir at the 74th United Nations General Assembly,” he added.

President Erdogan maintained that Kashmir problem could be solved only on just and equitable basis rather than through conflict and oppression and such a solution will serve the benefits of all parties.

He said Turkey will continue to stand on the side of justice, peace and solution through dialogue concerning the Kashmir dispute.

He said Turkey could see that the problems facing the Kashmiri brethren had become more severe with India’s recent unilateral steps.

“The resolution of this dispute lies not in oppressive tactics but it warrants justice. We feel for the Kashmiris the same way the Muslims of this region felt for us during the Khilafat Movement. The spirit of the Muslims of the sub-continent to get freedom is unforgettable and Turkey gives significance to Kashmir similar to that of Pakistan,” he said. The Turkish president also recalled that he had extended full support to the Kashmiri brethren in the United Nations General Assembly.

On arrival at the Parliament House, President Erdogan accompanied by his wife Emine Erdo an was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Governors and chief ministers of provinces, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs, chief minister Gilgit Baltistan, president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and foreign envoys were also present in the VVIPs galleries.

President Erdogan once again strongly rejected the US Middle East Plan saying it was not a peace plan but aimed at occupying the Palestinian territory.

He said Turkey strongly reacted to the peace plan and would stick to its stance.

“It is not a peace plan but a plan for occupation,” he said.

He said Turkey had been actively engaged in all matters concerning the Muslim Ummah especially during its Presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“We took an honorable and determined stance against the Israeli attacks on our first Qibla — Al-Quds Al-Sharif. We also declared to the whole world that we will not leave Haram Al-Sharif at the mercy of the occupying Israeli administration by saying “JERUSALEM IS OUR RED LINE”.

“Again, we had the strongest reaction against the occupation, annexation and destruction plan announced by the American administration in the past weeks under the name of the ‘deal of the century’,” he added.

The Turkish president hailed Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace and security. Hailing Pakistan’s efforts in the war on terrorism, President Erdogan said the menace greatly affected the country.

“We are fully cognizant of the problems of Pakistan and will extend to it our full cooperation in its anti-terror efforts,” he said.

Observing that Pakistan was facing political pressure at the FATF forum, President Erdogan said his country would fully back the country at the global forum.

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan was moving forward on the path of progress and prosperity. He was confident that Pakistan would soon realise the fruits of this development.

“We will collectively move forward to enhance our economic partnership.

He wished Pakistan to continue to move towards prosperity with the joint efforts of government, Parliament and the armed forces,” he said.

The Turkish president said Pak-Turkey friendship was not based on any interest but purely love and affection.

“It is an ever-lasting friendship, which is an example for the whole world having no precedence in the world,” he added.

He said Turkey shared the grief and pain of Pakistan and consider its success as its own. He said Turkey extended full support to Pakistan during floods and other calamities.

“Pakistan also proved to be a true friend during difficult times on Turkey. I consider Pakistan just like my own home,” he said.

He spoke at length on the historic relations between Pakistan and Turkey and said the people of Turkey could never forget the wholehearted support extended by the people of this region during Khilafat Movement.

He particularly mentioned the support of Johar brothers who led the Khilafat Movement, demonstrations in support of Turkey and gold ornaments donated by women for their Turkish brothers.

President Erdogan also mentioned the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the poetry of Mirza Asadullah Ghalib and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He also talked about Iqbal’s love and affection for the Holy Prophet (SAW).

He said personalities like Poet Mirza Asadullah Ghalib, Johar brothers, Abdur Rehman Peshawari who came to help the Ottoman army during the Balkan Wars were just a few of the golden rings of our common history.

In 1915, he said, while the Turkish military defended the Dardanelles Strait with a glorious resistance, the rally held in these lands, six thousand kilometers away from the front, was recorded on the unforgettable pages of history.

The Turkish president pointed out that the Pakistani authorities displayed that they were a true friend of Turkey by transferring the schools belonging to FETO to Turkish Maarif Foundation.

“We received a very strong support from the state of Pakistan and its people to the Peace Spring Operation, which we launched in the north of Syria in October,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser paid glowing tribute to the visionary leadership of the Turkish president.

Referring to the Indian atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said the entire Pakistani nation saluted the categorical stance taken by the Turkish president on Kashmir dispute.

He expressed confidence that the visit of President Erdogan will open new vistas of cooperation between the two countries.

APP adds: Pakistan and Turkey Friday signed 13 documents of cooperation, including agreements, protocols and memorandums of understanding, to boost bilateral ties in the fields of trade, tourism, defence and infrastructure development.

The documents of cooperation were signed in a ceremony held here at the PM House during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the delegation level talks.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing ceremony besides the members of the Turkish delegation and federal cabinet members.

Pakistan and Turkey signed a declaration of Strategic Economic Framework between the two countries inked by Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan, besides a joint declaration on the visit.

The two countries signed a bilateral agreement on military training cooperation and the signatories included Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

Rector of National University of Science and Technology of Pakistan Lt. Gen (Retd) Naweed Zaman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Turkish Aerospace Industries Tamel Kotli signed an MoU for cooperation between their respective institutions.

An implementation programme of the MoU between Turkish Standard Institutions (TSE) and Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) in the field of standardization, conformity assessment, meteorology and training was signed by PSQCA Director General Abdul Aleem Memon and TSE President Dr Adem Sahin.

An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and the Turkish Ministry of Culture, Tourism on Cooperation in Diaspora Policy inked by Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Amir Hassan and President of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities Abdullah Eren.