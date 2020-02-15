Pakistanis proud of Erdogan for espousing Kashmir, Palestine issues

ISLAMABAD: Federal ministers, senators and opposition leaders Friday hailed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo an’s visit to Pakistan and said Pakistan and Turkey were tied in strong religious, cultural and historic bonds.

Talking to the state-run TV outside the Parliament House, they said Pakistan had great respect and regard for the Turkish president as a prominent Muslim leader.

They said Pakistan and Turkey both were like one soul in two bodies. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said, ”We take pride in our exemplary historical brotherly relations with Turkey. Pakistan and Turkey both enjoy historical, religious and cultural ties.”

He said efforts were being made to take this relationship to newer heights under the strong sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We Pakistanis welcome our heartiest and dearest guest, elder brother and President of Turkey,” Ali Muhammad Khan said.

“Honorable President of Turkey Pakistan is just like your second home and we respect you as much as we love and respect our own Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed said Pakistan was proud of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who raised voice for Kashmiris besides raising the issue of IOK in the UN General Assembly.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Government of Pakistan and the people highly appreciated Turkey’s unflinching support on the Kashmir issue.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, she said the Turkish president had helped Prime Minister Imran Khan in highlighting the longstanding Kashmir issue at international forums.

She said Ankara always supported Islamabad in difficult times and strengthened Pakistan’s narrative at the international fora including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and United Nations.

She said playing role of a brother, Turkey always helped in protecting Pakistan’s interests.

“Now these decades-old brotherly relations have transformed into a strategic partnership. Now the focus is on further expanding economic and trade partnership for the benefit of future generations,” she said.

Firdous said Turkey would help Pakistan in transfer of technology.

She said the arrival of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan would encourage the Pakistani women to come forward and play their role in the nation-building process.

She said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed time-tested brotherly relations based on shared religious and cultural values.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq said the politics and policy of Turkey had great importance in the global spectrum, as Turkey had reemerged as a global power leading the Muslim world under the visionary leadership of President Erdogan.

Talking to the state-run TV outside the Parliament House ahead of address by the Turkish president to the joint session of Parliament, he expressed the hope that Turkey and Pakistan would make a joint road map to resolve the burning issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

He said frequent interactions between Pakistan and Turkey would further strengthen the Islamic world. He termed the visit of Turk President Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan of great importance in the prevailing global and regional scenarios.