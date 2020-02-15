Different aspects of Guru Nanak’s life highlighted

LAHORE:People thronged the venue of the 30th International Conference on Punjabi Literature and Culture on its first day on Friday. Sixty delegates from India and other countries have come to participate in the event.

Fakhar Zaman, chairman, World Punjabi Congress, was the keynote speaker. He said that WPC had already held 29 conferences in India, Pakistan and other countries and the present conference was the 30th of the series. He said the process of conferences would go on. Syed Afzal Haider, former judge of Supreme Court, read out a thought-provoking paper on Guru Nanak Dev. He said that Guru Nanak Dev was a messenger of humanity, love and tolerance.

D. Deepak Manmohan Singh, president of Indian Chapter of WPC, said that it was a great achievement of WPC to hold such a big conference. He vowed to hold next conference in India. Ahmed Salim and Buttar read poems on Guru Nanak Dev. Dr Gurbhajan Singh Gill, the poet from Ludhiana, gave a detailed discourse on Baba Guru Nanak Dev. Others who spoke were Dr. Bhatiya, Dr Jatinder Kaur, Dr Nabeela Rehman, Dr Saima Batool.

All of them shed light on different aspects of Baba Guru Nanak Dev. They gave a lucid account on humane message of Guru Nanak Dev and his message of tolerance, love.

In the end, two documentaries in English directed by Farrukh Zaman titled Baba Farid and Baba Bulleh Shah were shown to the great appreciation of the audience. The first day of the conference was dedicated to Guru Nanak. The foreign delegates are scheduled to visit Karatarpur Corridor on Feb 17.