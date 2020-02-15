Pak-Turkey ties hailed

LAHORE:University of Management & Technology (UMT) president Ibrahim Hasan Murad met with Dr Ibrahim Kalin, Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to President of Turkey and Mr Ali Sahin, Member of Parliament and Chairman Pakistan-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship group on the occasion of Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan.

According to a press release, during the meeting, Ibrahim Murad said the iconic friendship of Pak-Turkey had very old history even before the establishment of the two states. He added the Islamic traditions were an inherent binding force between two countries that had strategic depth fixed in history. Both countries enjoy cultural and historical affiliation and have traditionally closest relations. He said that recent bilateral discussion between the heads of countries would play a vital role in bilateral ties and progress of both countries.

Dr Ibrahim Kalin said President Erdogan had a special place in his heart for Pakistanis. Ali Sahin said closer ties and people-to-people contact between the two countries were need of time to foster bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, according to another press release, Enablers has set up its very first Incubation Centre in UMT here as a part of Enablers 2020 Vision and both the institutes have signed an MOU. Enablers’ 2020 Vision is to discover future possibilities and enable people of Pakistan. The CEO of Enablers, Saqib Azhar aims to create n million jobs in three years. To progress further towards his goal, Enablers has planned to establish incubation centers in all universities of Pakistan for empowering our youth. ***