Global strategy

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been under curfew since August 2019. During this period we have seen international media highlight the human rights violations committed by the Indian forces. Many human rights organizations have condemned the actions of the Indian government and are demanding an end to the curfew and the release of all the protesters and political leaders who have been arrested. The government of Pakistan is trying to raise awareness among global leaders about the RSS ideology and the atrocities taking place in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

This global attention to the Kashmir issue can be helpful to build more pressure on the Indian government to stop the violations of human rights in Kashmir. I would like to urge our government to partner with AJK in formulating a team of scholars and specialists on the Kashmir issue. This team should be charged with visiting different countries to highlight the brutality of the Indian occupation of Kashmir. This is by far a more effective strategy than spending money on media campaigns and rallies at home.

Qaisar Ansar Kasana

Islamabad