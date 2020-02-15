Freelancing

A recent Payoneer report ranked Pakistan among the top 10 countries for freelancing. Although this is encouraging news, it's sad to see that there is no institute where young people can learn about freelancing. Yes, there are some free courses available on YouTube but beginners need to be in contact with real people in their own community in order to learn from their seniors' experiences.

The media should also play a greater role in highlighting the opportunities freelancing has to offer. They can request experts to write or speak on the subject, and answer the related questions asked by viewers and readers. Freelancing offers a unique opportunity for women especially as they can utilize their skills by working from home.

Hina Narjis

Lahore