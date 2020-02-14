close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
BR
Bureau report
February 14, 2020

PPY condemns arrest of leader in Balochistan

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 14, 2020

PESHAWAR: The office-bearers of the Pakistan Patriotic Youth (PPY), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have condemned the arrest of Muhammad Waris Abro, president for Balochistan chapter of the organisation, and registration of cases against him.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, the PPY provincial chairman Adnan Samiullah Khan and district president Abdur Rehman said the arrest and registration of fake cases against their leaders were giving a negative message throughout the country.

Flanked by other members from various parts of the province, Adnan Samiullah said that such negative actions were not acceptable to them. He appealed to the president Balochistan Awami Party to suspend the membership of the two leaders Mohammad Khan and Sikandar Imrani from the party. He said the patriotic youth would play an important role for the welfare of the country and would support the Pakistan Army in every difficult time.

