close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
HK
Hanif Khalid
February 14, 2020

Punjab govt, sugar dealers body talks succeed

Top Story

HK
Hanif Khalid
February 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Four-hour long talks between Punjab government and sugar dealers association succeeded on Thursday as the four big detained sugar dealers were freed from Camp Jail.

Provincial Secretary Foods Waqas Ahmed led the government team, while President of Punjab Sugar Dealers Association Rana Ayub and others represented the sugar dealers during the talks. Four big dealers, who were picked up from their houses at night raids three to four days ago, were released from Camp Jail as a result of the successful talks.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story