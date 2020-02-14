Minister reviews proposals to stabilise prices

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired joint meeting of the representatives of poultry, retailers and PVMA.

Different proposals regarding bringing stability in the prices of essential edibles came under review during the meeting held at Civil Secretariat. Steps being taken for provision of relief to common man with regard to prices of essential items also came under consideration during the meeting. It was also decided to continue consultation process for the provision of relief to the masses at the earliest. Secretary Industries and Trade Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal, DG Industries, officers of the departments concerned and Zonal MD of Utility Stores Corporation also participated in the meeting. It also came under review to grant privileges on importing raw material of pulses in order to reduce prices of pulses.

Aslam Iqbal while addressing the participants said that safeguarding people’s interests was government’s foremost priority and every essential step would be taken for attaining this objective, he vowed. He said that the government would resolve due problems of traders and industrialists and would also provide them best conducive environment for doing business, he concluded. The representatives of business associations gave different proposals regarding reduction of production cost, taxes and duties.

OSDs: The Punjab government has made three administrative secretaries, who are attending 112th National Management Course, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) here Thursday. According to the notification Secretary Environment Saiman Saeed, Secretary Irrigation Syed Ali Murtaza and Secretary Mines & Minerals Muhammad Hassan Iqbal have been made OSD and directed to report the S&GAD for further orders. Amir Ijaz Akbar has been posted as Secretary Mines & Minerals and Zahid Hussain as Secretary Environment, while Secretary Population Welfare Aamir Jan has been given additional charge of the post of Secretary Irrigation till further orders. Zafar Javed Mulghani, Director Mines & Minerals, has been transferred and posted as DG Mines & Minerals vice Muhammad Akhtar who has been made OSD and directed to report the S&GAD for further orders.

Street library: To promote the culture of reading and encourage more people to find joy in sitting with the community members, Albayrak Company established first of its kind street library in Walled City here on Thursday. The library with books on different subjects was inaugurated at Ahata Mai Eidan. The area was decorated with multi-coloured buntings and balloons. Albayrak team installed special awareness message boards in the area to sensitise the citizens about significance of cleanliness and education. The planters were placed on the premises.

Manager Communications Albayrak Naeema Saeed said that this initiative was taken to build a community centre at grass-root level so that people from different walks of life spend time together in constructive activities like book reading. She added that active community members would act responsibly and play their part for a healthy and prosperous society.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Manager Sohail Mahmood said that this library would offer books to those interested and attract avid readers from the Walled City.