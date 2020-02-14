Govt to back every step to bring peace in Afghanistan: Andleeb

ISLAMABAD: The government would support every initiative, whether it’s bilateral or multilateral, that would be aimed at bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan, said Andleeb Abbas, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

She was speaking at a multilateral dialogue on the future of the Afghan peace process with attendees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, the US, the UK, and Denmark organised by the Royal Danish Defense College (RDDC) and the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The event was attended by many notables, including the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the National Security Division, Dr Moeed Yusuf, and the Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Rolf Holmboe. The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in moving the process forward and reiterated China’s support for a political solution to the Afghan conflict. “Peace in Afghanistan is of key importance to the region, especially Pakistan, as Afghanistan remains the heart of Asia,” he added. He stated that China would contribute to any peace agreement through a variety of mechanisms, as the process has reached a serious phase, and concluded that the people of Afghanistan deserve peace and stability through a process led and owned by Afghans to ensure success.

Special Assistant to the prime minister of Pakistan on the National Security Division, Dr Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan has been concertedly pushing for a political and amicable solution.