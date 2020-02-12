close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
February 12, 2020

Five kite sellers held, 25,000 kites recovered

Islamabad

February 12, 2020

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers arrested five besides recovering 25,000 kites from their possession.

According to Station House Officer (SHO), New Town Police Station, Javed Iqbal Mirza, police arrested Rais Ahmed, Muhammad Azifa, Usama, Akram Ullah and Umair Muqeem and recovered over 25,000 kites.

He informed that the kite sellers were involved in illegal business of kites and kite flying string rolls and supplying kites to the kite flyers in different areas of the city. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused, he added.

