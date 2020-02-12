‘Industrial areas in dilapidated conditions’

Islamabad : Due to the negligence of CDA and MCI, the industrial areas in Islamabad were now presenting a dilapidated look as the roads and footpaths have broken without any repair, streetlights were not working while water supply was also not satisfactory resultantly, industrial activities were suffering in the region. Therefore, to save the local industry from further damage, CDA should immediately start development works in industrial areas of Islamabad.

This was observed by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, president, Tahir Abbasi, senior vice president and Saif ur Rehman Khan, vice president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in a joint statement.

They said that with the efforts of ICCI, CDA Board had approved amendments in industrial building bye-laws, which covered height of industrial buildings, multi business on industrial plots and increase in covered area.