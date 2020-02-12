5 injured in gas cylinder explosion

Islamabad : At least five persons were injured as a gas cylinder exploded near Chatri Chowk in the jurisdiction of Khanna Pull in Rawalpindi on Tuesday afternoon.

According to rescue sources the cylinder exploded when a woman of the victim family turned on the stove, a private news channel reported.

Locals informed the rescue officials and helped the rescuers while shifting injured to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process, they stated.