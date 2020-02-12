NIH starts training at PIMS

Islamabad : The National Institute of Health (NIH) has started a training on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and Waste Management for medical and paramedic staff at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The training aims to enhance the skills and improve the capacity of the staff of PIMS engaged in response and management of suspected patients of Novel Coronavirus. The sessions will continue for two weeks. Around 200 healthcare staff working in different departments of PIMS will be trained.

The Executive Director of National Institute of Health, Major General Prof. Aamer Ikram said, the trainings will achieve the highest level of effectiveness in the response to Novel Coronavirus).

This training will serve to enhance knowledge and practices about infection prevention and control among healthcare personnel working in hospital settings in the context of management of suspected cases.