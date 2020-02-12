German envoy calls on NAB chairman

Islamabad : Bernhard Schlagheck, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan called on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, at NAB Headquarters here on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, says a press release.

NAB Chairman apprised the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany about NAB’s national anti-corruption strategy in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and remarkable efforts to nab the corrupt elements as per law.

Bernhard Schlagheck lauded NAB’s excellent performance under the dynamic leadership of National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, in order to make Pakistan corruption free through concerted efforts to eradicate corruption from Pakistan.