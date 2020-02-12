Woman catches husband tying the knot for a third time

News about grooms being arrested in Karachi over aerial firing at their weddings is common, but in an unusual incident, a man tying the knot for a third time was caught by his first wife.

The scene unveiled in Block L of the North Nazimabad neighbourhood, where Asif’s reception was under way in a wedding hall. But all hell broke loose after the man’s first wife arrived with their minor son.

After the woman revealed to everyone present that Asif was tying the knot for a third time without the prior permission of his two wives, she, the family of the new bride and the wedding guests beat up the man.

In a video circulating on social media, the first wife claimed that her husband had secretly married for a second time in 2018 and now he had been caught marrying for a third time in a similar manner.

She said she came to know about her husband’s second marriage later in 2018. “I have also informed his second wife but she is ill. My husband left home saying he was going to Hyderabad, but instead of going there, this fraudster was having his Valima [reception].”

The Taimuria police also reached the wedding hall and took the groom into their custody. “We reached the wedding hall on a complaint registered at the 15 police helpline,” said SHO Rao Nazim.

“We advised them [the man and his first wife] to go to court because this is a civil matter, which can only be resolved there, because we can’t detain the man in this case.”

The officer said the couple had approached the court and the police were waiting for the medico-legal report on the injuries sustained by the man. “The man had approached us for the registration of a case against his first wife and the family because he was beaten up, but it depends of the medical report.”

The man’s second wife also reached the police station to narrate her side of the story. The man, however, claimed that he had separated from his first wife and filed a case for legal action, saying that his relations with his first wife had ended recently.