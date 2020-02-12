Social Media flooded with fake info regarding gas bills

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has urged consumers to discourage propaganda being done through social media with regard to alleged inflated bills. Spokesperson for SNGPL said here Tuesday what he called in the greater interest of the consumers, SNGPL made it clear that the consumers were being misled through messages on social media and Whatsapp. He said the advertisement issued by the Company showed estimated gas bills under various slabs only. These estimated amounts are wrongly attributed as slab rate by some people on social media. The spokesperson categorically denied any revision in gas slab tariff and made it clear that the existing OGRA tariff is still in practice.

The spokesperson further said that in order to provide relief to the consumers, the government had provided benefit of the relevant preceding slab. The objective of SNGPL advertisement was to provide an estimate of the gas bills so that they could avoid high gas bill by using gas economically.

The SNGPL spokesperson requested the consumers to discourage elements involved in spreading misleading information on social media and contact Sui Northern Gas for any kind of information.