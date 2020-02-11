close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 11, 2020

CITY PULSE: Father Figure

Karachi

 
February 11, 2020

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Father Figure’ until February 22. The show features works by some 20 artists from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh collected by Wahab Jaffer as well as his own works. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

Zard Patton Ka Bun

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting an event titled ‘Zard Patton Ka Bun’ at 8pm on February 13 to pay tribute to Faiz Ahmad Faiz on his birth anniversary. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi