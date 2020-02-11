CITY PULSE: Father Figure

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Father Figure’ until February 22. The show features works by some 20 artists from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh collected by Wahab Jaffer as well as his own works. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

Zard Patton Ka Bun

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting an event titled ‘Zard Patton Ka Bun’ at 8pm on February 13 to pay tribute to Faiz Ahmad Faiz on his birth anniversary. Call 021-35693701 for more information.