Tue Feb 11, 2020
February 11, 2020

Pakistan Navy holds free eye camp in Balochistan

National

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust organised a free eye camp aiming to provide quality treatment and relief to the residents of Damb, Balochistan. A team of eye specialists from Pakistan Navy and Eye Sight Trust along with modern equipment deputed at an eye camp provided free consultation to the visiting patients of Damb and adjoining areas. Besides, basic eye treatment, free medicines and glasses were also distributed amongst the patients to reduce risk of infectious diseases.

In addition, patients with complex eye diseases needing surgical operations were given free appointments for extended treatments at ophthalmic facilities. The patients were comprehensively briefed about wide spreading eye infections, various diseases related to ophthalmology and precautionary measures. A large number of patients including men, women and children were treated at the eye camp.

