36 years of TNFJ leadership celebrated

Islamabad:The Patron-in-Chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has demanded accountability of those who have made properties in the garb of religion. Terrorism would not have been promoted had there no showering of dollars and riyals from foreign countries on religious parties. The Two-Nation Theory guarantees Pakistan’s survival, says a press release.

These views were expressed by him while addressing the elite of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya (JNFJ) and its subordinate bodies gathered here from all over the country to celebrate the 36 years of their leadership.

The Moosavi Formula presented in the Supreme Court is the basis of National Action Plan and there is need to implement every provision of the Action Plan so as to root out terrorism completely. People were inducted in all institutions set up for Islamisation including the Islamic Council of Ideology keeping the political interests and this step is contrary to the real objectives of these institutions. We always rejected positions offered to us as we seek respect and honour for Pakistan and the nation.

Agha Moosavi said it is a tragedy of the Islamic World that the OIC does not consider Kashmir as their issue; the Muslim countries do not give any importance to the issue of life and death for 10 million Kashmiri Muslims and 210 million Pakistanis.

The TNFJ chief said that how can those countries who have bargained Palestine would give any importance to Kashmir? The rights are not achieved through begging; Kashmiris and Palestinians should not expect any good from Muslim rulers as they only keep their own interests supreme.