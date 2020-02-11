NA opposition seeks govt explanation on Ehsanullah’s escape

ISLAMABAD: The opposition members in the National Assembly Monday sought an explanation from the government on the escape of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ex-spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan from the safe custody.

The issue was raised by Mohsin Dawar and the PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar who wanted the government to inform the House whether there was any reality in reports about the escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan or he was released under a deal.

“Either the high-profile terrorist escaped or he was released under a deal with the United States or otherwise,” Naveed Qamar said.

Mohsin Dawar posed three questions to the government: 1, in which case the ex-TTP spokesman was arrested; 2, in which court he was presented; and 3, in which prison he was kept. “If it is a fact that he has escaped, then it is a serious matter and a parliamentary committee should be formed to investigate the matter,” he said.

Naveed Qamar also questioned as to how the issue [of Ehsanullah] could be brushed under the carpet. “You arrested them declaring him as an international criminal and earned a lot of publicity on his arrest,” he said.

The PPP parliamentarian asked as to how an international criminal could slip out of the state hands particularly when he was kept in a high state of security. He asked if any deal was reached or an NRO was given to him.

“The information should be shared with Parliament and the nation or at least an in-camera briefing be arranged in this regard,” he demanded.

Naveed Qamar said he was not ready to believe that the terrorist escaped from the high security.

“If he has escaped then questions will be raised about the state alertness,” he said and questioned as to how a high-profile criminal could be released without any legal process.

He observed that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) might also question the Pakistan government about the release of Ehsanullah Ehsan.

“The government must come up with actual information, as so far there are speculations about the issue,” he said. He also questioned in which court the ex-TTP spokesman was produced which might have granted his remand.

"The issue also raised questions about the missing persons’ cases," he said. The House also adopted two resolutions to extend the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019 and Medical Tribunal Ordinance 2019 for a further period of 120 days with effect from January 16.

The resolutions were moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Naveed Qamar opposed the resolution to extend the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance, 2019 and asked the chair to refer the same to the parliamentary committee to cross-examine the same.

However, the minister of state said the ordinance was required to be extended and in the meantime it would be introduced in the National Assembly in form of bill.

The House was informed that the Pakistan Post would become the largest banking network of the country by December this year.

Replying to a question, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the Pakistan Post network had been linked with 15,000 Nadra kiosks for bio-metric verification and it will be helpful in disbursing remittances, Ehsaas program payments and other essential services.

He said in the last week of the current month, a home delivery service will be introduced by the Pakistan Post and 125,000 franchise post offices will be set up in two years which will provide employment to a large number of people.

Murad Saeed said the Pakistan Post loss of Rs52 billion had been brought down due to reforms introduced by the government.