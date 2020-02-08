close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
February 8, 2020

Ajmal Khattak remembered

Peshawar

February 8, 2020

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday paid glowing tribute to the late nationalist politician and poet Ajmal Khattak. He was addressing a gathering to mark the death anniversary of Ajmal Khattak. Mian Iftikhar also placed a floral wreath on the grave of Ajmal Khattak. ANP leaders Jamal Khan Khattak, Hamid Ali Khan and a number of ANP workers were also present. Mian Iftikhar said that late Ajmal Khattak had played a great role in creating awareness among the Pakhtuns about their rights through his poetry. The ANP leader also criticized the government for failing to lift the economy. He said that the government was least bothered to mitigate the sufferings of the poor people.

