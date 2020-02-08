14 food points sealed for violating SOPs

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA) enforcement teams on Friday sealed 14 food points in Punjab, including four in the provincial metropolis over violations of the provincial food regulations.

The authority also discarded 0.8 million beverages and huge quantity of substandard sweets, milk and other food items. The PFA teams took action against food business operators which were monitored by PFA officials of the respective districts, while PFA DG Irfan Memon led a grand operation in Lahore.

According to the details, PFA raided Amjad Labelling Unit and recovered more than 8 lakh fake bottles, caps and labels. The DG said that Amjad Bottle Production Unit had been sealed and case filed against the owner.

The PFA Multan team raided and sealed Maqbool Ahmed and Imran Fat Rendering Unit over untraceable oil, having no contact with bio-diesel company, extracting oil from animal fats, having no labelling on processed oil and poor arrangements of insect control and stinky atmosphere.

In Vehari, Mumtaz Spices Factory was sealed for not following previous instructions, adulterated spices, expired products and poor arrangements of cleanliness. Similarly in Rahim Yar Khan and DG Khan, Rehmani Sweets and Bakers and Waqar Sweets were sealed for using textile colours, toxic chemicals, having no certificates of workers, cobweb of spiders, rusted machinery and poor cleanliness.

Furthermore in Bahawalpur, Alfarooq Food Café, Khan Broast and Chicken Biryani, Chaudhry G Chicken Broast were sealed for using rancid oil, no labelling and having no record of oil changing. In Bahawalnagar, Super Sip Tea warehouse was sealed for repacking of expired tea, addition of non-food graded colours and no cleanliness of store. A team of PFA Rahim Yar Khan closed down Ishfaq Kiryana Merchant for selling prohibited gutka, expired items, loose spices and having no licence.

In Faisalabad, PFA raided Jamal Sweets and Bakers in Faisalabad and sealed it due to poor storage, stinky atmosphere, rusted machinery and usage of toxic chemicals. In Gujranwala Division, Mukhtar King Fish was sealed over adulterated spices, usage of broken fridge, having no medical certificates of workers and stinky atmosphere. In Hafizabad, Adeel and Kashif Mart was sealed for selling expired food items. The team found rodent, waste and poor arrangements of cleanliness in the mart.

The PFA imposed Rs282,000 cumulative fine across the Punjab in all districts; Rs157,500 on various eateries in south region, Rs67,000 on various shopkeepers in Gujranwala Division, and Rs57,500 in Faisalabad Division.

assumes office: Senior health professional Dr Shuaib Khan has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), and he has assumed the charge of his office.

Dr Shuaib Khan has over 32 years’ experience in leading, designing, implementing and managing healthcare projects and health systems’ strengthening in both public and development sectors, including 25 years in the public sector on senior management positions.

While working in the development sector, Dr Khan provided technical support and oversight to partners and government departments in matters pertaining to strategic planning, health systems reforms, human resource development, capacity building, and integration of services.

He has a vast experience in establishing mega hospitals, managing tertiary care hospitals and digitalising hospital functions. He has developed, implemented and managed strategic communication interventions for integrated health programmes, specifically family planning, nutrition, and maternal and child health programmes.

Dr Khan has provided leadership to the public and private sectors to bring about a positive change in the lives of marginalised communities.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has decided to launch a tree plantation campaign to reduce environmental pollution under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme on the direction of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir.

The PHP would start campaign in all the districts of the province from Feb 15 to Feb 29. All the regional SPs have been directed by PHP Additional IG Punjab Zafar Iqbal Awan in this regard. All 355 checkpoints of PHP will participate in the campaign. Total 710,000 saplings will be planted during this 15 days campaign.