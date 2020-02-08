close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
February 8, 2020

Chewed out

Newspost

 
February 8, 2020

An additional district and sessions judge refused to grant bail to an accused for chewing gum in the court. In order to avoid others suffering a similar fate, it is suggested that just like the warnings printed on the sale of cigarettes that state ‘smoking kills’, a similar warning be printed on all brands of chewing gum stating ‘chewing gum is prohibited in courts.’

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

