Chewed out

An additional district and sessions judge refused to grant bail to an accused for chewing gum in the court. In order to avoid others suffering a similar fate, it is suggested that just like the warnings printed on the sale of cigarettes that state ‘smoking kills’, a similar warning be printed on all brands of chewing gum stating ‘chewing gum is prohibited in courts.’
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
