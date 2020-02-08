Tayyab reaches CNS International final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top player Tayyab Aslam reached the final of the $20,000 CNS International Squash Championship in Karachi here on Friday.

Second seed Tayyab thrashed fourth seed Henry Leung from Hong Kong 12-10, 11-3, 11-6 in 32 minutes in the first semi-final. In the second, top seed Ivan Yuen from Malaysia smashed third seed Mazen Gamal from Egypt 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 in 36 minutes. They play the final on Saturday (today).