Tayyab reaches CNS International final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top player Tayyab Aslam reached the final of the $20,000 CNS International Squash Championship in Karachi here on Friday.
Second seed Tayyab thrashed fourth seed Henry Leung from Hong Kong 12-10, 11-3, 11-6 in 32 minutes in the first semi-final. In the second, top seed Ivan Yuen from Malaysia smashed third seed Mazen Gamal from Egypt 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 in 36 minutes. They play the final on Saturday (today).
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top player Tayyab Aslam reached the final of the $20,000 CNS International Squash Championship in Karachi here on Friday.
Second seed Tayyab thrashed fourth seed Henry Leung from Hong Kong 12-10, 11-3, 11-6 in 32 minutes in the first semi-final. In the second, top seed Ivan Yuen from Malaysia smashed third seed Mazen Gamal from Egypt 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 in 36 minutes. They play the final on Saturday (today).