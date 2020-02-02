Defamation laws ineffective: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Saturday observed while hearing a case regarding media coverage of sub-judice matters that defamation laws are not effective in Pakistan that is why some people file defamation suits in courts abroad instead of Pakistan. During the hearing, the IHC chief justice inquired as to which law applies to those who are running YouTube channels. He said the freedom of expression is damaged the most by draconian laws. He said defamation laws are available in Pakistan, but these are not implementation in letter and spirit.

The chief justice directed the media representatives to submit recommendations in written form in the court by March 7 on media reporting of sub-judice cases.